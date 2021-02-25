Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.44

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $3,823.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.88 or 1.00030278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00126759 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

