Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Spiking has a total market cap of $486,994.38 and approximately $87.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.