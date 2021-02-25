SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $93.18. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,612. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.