Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

