Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

SPT opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.51. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

