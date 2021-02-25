SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $667,051.44 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

