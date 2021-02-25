SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

