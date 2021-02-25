SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,986.72.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.73. 515,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.64.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

