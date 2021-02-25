Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 0.2%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.05 ($73.00) and last traded at €62.85 ($73.94). 28,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.00 ($74.12).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

