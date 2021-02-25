STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Trimmed by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $32.17 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

