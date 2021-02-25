Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $603.95

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 603.95 ($7.89) and traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.89). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.81), with a volume of 112,686 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 603.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 572.71. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of £599.04 million and a P/E ratio of -175.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

