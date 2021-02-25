Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SLS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 596 ($7.79). The stock had a trading volume of 112,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,201. The firm has a market cap of £591.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.65. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.06 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 603.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 572.71.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.