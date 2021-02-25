Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 66,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

