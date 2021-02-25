Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 568,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,253,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

ENB opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

