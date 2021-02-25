State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,239 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

