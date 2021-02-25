State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.85 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.27.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $374.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

