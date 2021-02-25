State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.59 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Textron worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

