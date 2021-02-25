State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.27 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.