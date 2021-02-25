State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

