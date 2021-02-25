State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,075 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DaVita worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DaVita stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

