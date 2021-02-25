State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of WLK opened at $88.17 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.