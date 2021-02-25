State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,514 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 331,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

