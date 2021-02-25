State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,458 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

