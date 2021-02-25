State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,663 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of SPX worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPX by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

