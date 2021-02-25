State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,678 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,948 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $50,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.68, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.71.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

