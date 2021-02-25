State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,341 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $45,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

