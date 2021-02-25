State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $249.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

