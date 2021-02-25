State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.97.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.