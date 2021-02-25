State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 30,544 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.