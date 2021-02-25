State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 620,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of EPZM opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

