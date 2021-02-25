State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.44 Million in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Shyft Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

