State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

RLAY opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

