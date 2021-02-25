Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Buys 2,596 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,596 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $53,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

