Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 29,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

