Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $39.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.