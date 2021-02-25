Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Buy”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $435.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.27.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.16. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,008,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

