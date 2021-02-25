Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Bank of Nova Scotia Call Options (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,257,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,409,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

