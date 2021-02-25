Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of PagerDuty Put Options (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,183 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,147% compared to the typical volume of 175 put options.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,204,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,112. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.