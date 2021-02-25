Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Boston Properties Put Options (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $144.51.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.