STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.12.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

