STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $29.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 9,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,985. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

