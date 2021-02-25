Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.20. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Culvert property that covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory; and McIntyre Brook Project, which is located in New Brunswick.

