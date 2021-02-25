Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.06 ($91.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAX shares. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.10 ($88.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

