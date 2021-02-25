Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 10th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 5.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Stryker stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $249.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

