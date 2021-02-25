Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker stock opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $249.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

