Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $975,476.17 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $975,476.17 and $7,042.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

