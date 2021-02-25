Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

