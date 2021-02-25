Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 45,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

