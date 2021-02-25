Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AQB opened at $7.74 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

