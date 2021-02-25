Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

